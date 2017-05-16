The top 10 patios for cheap drinks in Toronto

Patios in Toronto for cheap drinks are must visits throughout the warmer months. Whether you need to unwind after work or find a place to hang out with friends on the weekend, these patios will keep your thirst quenched without breaking the bank.

Here are my picks for the top patios for cheap drinks in Toronto.

If you're looking for a low-key spot tucked away from the hustle and bustle of the city this secluded patio in the Annex your best bet. An added bonus, their domestic pints can be had for less than $5 and pitchers for as low as $13.25.

This corner patio on Queen West is where to go for pitchers for as low as $11.50 and food that is equally inexpensive. Try their all-day breakfast pancakes and beer. It's the new wine and cheese.

The Church St. patio has domestic pints starting at $5.50 in addition to other well-priced specials. One of the best might just be their $5 mimosa special that's available daily from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

The Koreatown patio is often plush with students and for good reason. They have beer specials for under $5 and cheap bar shots.

On Ryerson campus, this patio is where to congregate if you like the idea of pints for as low as $4. It's also open to those who aren't yet of age so you can bemoan your growing OSAP loans with friends of all ages.

This 24 hour diner near Dundas and Ossington has $4 daily pint specials making it a patio definitely worth visiting. Other cheap deals include $3 mimosas, $4 Caesers and $14 daily pitcher specials.

The Roncy patio may be smaller than most but waiting for a spot if you're looking for drinks on the cheap is well worth it. Domestic bottles start as low as $3.50 but if beer ain't your thing opt for a pint of sangria for $5.50.

This sidewalk patio in Kensington Market is great for people watching and boasts of menu of cocktails starting as low as $4.50.

The backyard patio at Bistro 422 is exactly what you'd expect. It's a low-key, no-frills space, great for kicking back and drinking some budget-friendly pitchers of sangria for only $12.39.

The low-key sidewalk patio on College near Kensington Market is great for more than just Middle Eastern eats. Drinks won't set you back a ton especially if you order up their daily microbrewery special for $5.