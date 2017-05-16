Eat & Drink
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted an hour ago
patios cheap drinks toronto

The top 10 patios for cheap drinks in Toronto

Patios in Toronto for cheap drinks are must visits throughout the warmer months. Whether you need to unwind after work or find a place to hang out with friends on the weekend, these patios will keep your thirst quenched without breaking the bank.

Here are my picks for the top patios for cheap drinks in Toronto.

Green Room

If you're looking for a low-key spot tucked away from the hustle and bustle of the city this secluded patio in the Annex your best bet. An added bonus, their domestic pints can be had for less than $5 and pitchers for as low as $13.25.

java house toronto

Photo by Jesse Milns at Java House.

Java House

This corner patio on Queen West is where to go for pitchers for as low as $11.50 and food that is equally inexpensive. Try their all-day breakfast pancakes and beer. It's the new wine and cheese.

O'Grady's Toronto

Photo by Jesse Milns at O'Grady's.

O'Grady's

The Church St. patio has domestic pints starting at $5.50 in addition to other well-priced specials. One of the best might just be their $5 mimosa special that's available daily from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Pour Boy Toronto

Photo by Jesse Milns at Pour Boy.

Pour Boy

The Koreatown patio is often plush with students and for good reason. They have beer specials for under $5 and cheap bar shots.

Ram In The Rye Toronto

Photo by Jesse Milns at Rome in the Rye.

Ram in the Rye

On Ryerson campus, this patio is where to congregate if you like the idea of pints for as low as $4. It's also open to those who aren't yet of age so you can bemoan your growing OSAP loans with friends of all ages.

Lakeview Toronto

Photo by Jesse Milns at Lakeview Restaurant.

Lakeview Restaurant

This 24 hour diner near Dundas and Ossington has $4 daily pint specials making it a patio definitely worth visiting. Other cheap deals include $3 mimosas, $4 Caesers and $14 daily pitcher specials. 

Sangria Lounge Toronto

Photo by Jesse Milns at Sangria Lounge.

Sangria Lounge

The Roncy patio may be smaller than most but waiting for a spot if you're looking for drinks on the cheap is well worth it. Domestic bottles start as low as $3.50 but if beer ain't your thing opt for a pint of sangria for $5.50.

Last Temptation Toronto

Photo by Jesse Milns at Last Temptation.

Last Temptation

This sidewalk patio in Kensington Market is great for people watching and boasts of menu of cocktails starting as low as $4.50. 

Bistro 422 Toronto

Photo by Jesse Milns at Bistro 422.

Bistro 422

The backyard patio at Bistro 422 is exactly what you'd expect. It's a low-key, no-frills space, great for kicking back and drinking some budget-friendly pitchers of sangria for only $12.39.

Free Times Cafe Toronto

Photo by Jesse Milns at Free Times Cafe.

Free Times Cafe

The low-key sidewalk patio on College near Kensington Market is great for more than just Middle Eastern eats. Drinks won't set you back a ton especially if you order up their daily microbrewery special for $5. 

Lead photo by

Jesse Milns at The Green Room

