Toronto's first heatwave of the year arrives next week

Put away your umbrella and bust out your sunscreen because it's going to heat up in Toronto next week.

After a relatively cool and rain-filled spring, it looks like summer weather will finally arrive with a series of hot and sunny days. According to Environment Canada, the mercury should rise above 30 C on Monday and Tuesday.

With the humidex, the Weather Network says it could feel closer to 40 C outside, so you might want to seek out some AC or a nice shaded patio to stay cool.

This weekend's also supposed to feel super summery, so good luck finding a spot at Bellwoods (both the park and the brewery).

While it'll get warm next week, the Weather Network says we might be in for a cooler summer than last year, though it might be more humid.

"Much like this spring, we have the potential to alternate between extended periods of both above seasonal and below seasonal temperatures," reads a report by meteorologist Doug Gillham.

Enjoy the heat wave while it lasts.