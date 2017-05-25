City
Toronto could break a record for rainfall today

Rain, rain, go away is what all of Toronto has been singing this spring as water levels continue to rise in Lake Ontario. But it looks like raindrops will keep falling on our heads today, so whip out your umbrella, or better yet, hole up inside.

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement this morning regarding today's showers.

"Rainfall amounts of 10 to 20 mm have fallen since last night, and an additional 20 to 30 mm is possible before the rain tapers off to a few showers this afternoon. Visibility may be reduced in heavy rain and local pooling on roads is possible," it said.

According to CityNews, we could also break a a 64-year-old rainfall record for today. On May 25, 1953, Toronto got a dumping of 34.3 millimetres of rain. 

And it doesn't look like the wet weather is going to let up in the near future. The long term forecast looks rainy and wet to close out the month of May before a clearing trend to start June.

Thanks to all this rainfall, parts of Toronto have been flooded, including the Islands. The Toronto Island Park is closed to the public until at least June 30 since nearly half of it is under water. 

