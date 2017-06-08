Eat & Drink
Toronto is getting its first Syrian restaurant and cafe

Toronto restaurant openings always seem to ramp up in the summertime, and you might want to put this new spot on your list of places to try.

Soufi's, which is opening in the former Come and Get It space at 676 Queen St. W. later this month, says it's Toronto's first Syrian resto-cafe.

It'll serve made-in-house manaeesh, knaffeh and awwameh as well as coffee from Toronto roasters Hale Coffee and tea.

While Soufi's might be Toronto's first Syrian restaurant/cafe hybrid, the GTA is already home to plenty of other places for Syrian food, including Crown Pastries and the Newcomer Kitchen at the Depanneur

