French street food restaurant opening soon in Toronto

Toronto is about to get its first French street food restaurant. The soon-to-open Mister Frenchy has signs up near the corner of Danforth and Pape promising a type of cuisine not yet found in our city.

So what is French street food? According to a Facebook posting from the restaurant, we can expect to find French tacos (whatever those are), French roule (a type of cheese) as well as the familiar French quiche.

An opening date is not yet confirmed but the restaurant seems to be well behind schedule from their initial target of mid April.