Eat & Drink
Staff
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
mister frenchy toronto

French street food restaurant opening soon in Toronto

Eat & Drink
Staff
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy

Toronto is about to get its first French street food restaurant. The soon-to-open Mister Frenchy has signs up near the corner of Danforth and Pape promising a type of cuisine not yet found in our city.

So what is French street food? According to a Facebook posting from the restaurant, we can expect to find French tacos (whatever those are), French roule (a type of cheese) as well as the familiar French quiche.

An opening date is not yet confirmed but the restaurant seems to be well behind schedule from their initial target of mid April.

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

French street food restaurant opening soon in Toronto

Toronto gets a new small-batch ice cream maker

Toronto just got a pay-what-you-can food stall

Toronto food events: Culinary Ontario Festival, Sausage League, Beers and Books

Massive European-style food hall coming to downtown Toronto

Toronto neighbourhood is furious they're getting a Food Basics

Drake Hotel unveils grand plans for new location on Sterling Road

Toronto is getting a new food market open all summer