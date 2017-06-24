The 10 worst lineups you'll face in Toronto this summer

Lineups in Toronto are getting more and more outrageous, especially when the temperatures begin to rise. From ice cream purveyors to popular bars, I've narrowed it down to the worst of the worst queues.

Here are my picks for the worst lineups you can expect in Toronto this summer.

The latest ice cream craze to hit Toronto is black ice cream. Yes, you read that correctly. It's proving to draw huge crowds and filling up Instagram feeds with its shocking appearance.

As one of Toronto's best brunch destinations it's no surprise that when the weekend comes around you'll have to wait to chow down on waffles and French toast.

Even on chilly days this Ossington ice cream shop boasts a pretty hefty line. People are eagerly waiting to get their fill of delectable ice cream sandwiches and must-try cones. Although the lineup may eat up your time, everyone who visits guarantees it's well worth the wait.

The restaurateur behind Hanmoto and OddSeoul now also boasts this Vietnamese snack bar tucked away on Clinton St. All restaurants remain popular but as the newest, Pinky's draws the longest wait times.

When Sweet Jesus opened its doors near King West, it set Instagram aglow with its epic cones. Now the tiny shop connected to La Carnita has a a cult-like following resulting in a lineup all along John St. Pro tip: the wait is much shorter at its Riverside location.

Looking to grab a seat at this popular lakeside patio? Get in line. On the sunniest of days this outdoor establishment draws major crowds for its spectacular view of the waterfront, tasty pub grub and of course alcoholic beverages.

If you want to spend your evening chowing down on $4.95 meals and guzzling cheap drinks, you're going to have a wait. This restaurant regularly sports a massive line on Queen West.

This BBQ joint at Bayview & Leaside is always bustling with hungry carnivores. Arrive early if you want a chance to taste the brisket; it usually sells out first.

Throughout the winter this Annex shop was sporting crazy long lines so it will be no surprise when Bloor St. is filled with people waiting excitedly to get their hands on their infamous doughnut cone.

The rooftop patio at Rock 'n' Horse Saloon draws major crowds throughout the week and especially on weekends when the weather cooperates. If you want to guarantee spot, arrive early.