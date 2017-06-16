Eat & Drink
charcoal ice cream toronto

Charcoal ice cream arrives in Toronto

For ice cream as dark as your soul, head to one of the sunniest places in Toronto: Trinity Bellwoods Park.

That's because the city's newest ice cream shop iHalo Krunch, located at 915 Queen St. W., sells ice cream infused with the internet's latest wellness obsession, activated charcoal. It opens on June 17.

Of course, Instagram feeds in New York City and Los Angeles are already filled with #GothIceCream, but now yours can be too.

charcoal ice creamAt iHalo Krunch, ice cream comes in house-made charcoal waffle cones (made from coconut husks) filled topped with flavours like coconut charcoal soft serve, ube, ube and coconut charcoal swirl, matcha and vanilla bean.

While black-on-black ice cream is certainly aesthetically pleasing, some of its supposed wellness and detoxifying benefits are dubious at best

iHalo Krunch

