The top 6 barbecue brisket in Toronto

Brisket in Toronto can be found at some of the city's best barbecue joints. These tender slabs of meat are cooked with care for hours at a time and don't need to be devoured on a bun.

Whether you like it sauced up or au natural, these are the spots to visit for your brisket fix.

This BBQ joint in Leaside serves up their brisket ($25 lbs.) encrusted in salt and spices. Open for lunch only. Expect lineups.

Roncesvalles' favourite smokehouse cooks their brisket for 12 hours. It will run you $9 to $14 depending on the size. It's also available as part of what they call their ultimate BBQ meat experience.

This Southern-inspired restaurant near Queen and Church serves up USDA Prime Beef Brisket ($23) on its own or in their Pit Master Platter ($30 per person) accompanied by pork ribs, buttermilk fried chicken, pickles and fries.

This Beaches restaurant does a lot of things well, but their signature smoked brisket sandwich ($15) is a must-try. Brisket gets sliced, chopped and piled high on a freshly made bun.

This West Queen West barbecue joint serves up a delectable beef brisket ($11.90/18.90) that gets smoked 18 hours and served with braised cabbage.

This Dundas West destination serves southern BBQ standards cooked from a smoker including a brisket platter ($22) that comes with potato salad, coleslaw, pickles and bread.