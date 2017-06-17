People are loving Toronto's new black ice cream

Toronto's first black ice cream shop opened today across from Trinity Bellwoods Park and people are going nuts. A steady stream of customers made their made to ihalo Krunch today to see what all the hype was about and so far our city's newest frozen treat doesn't disappoint.

The ice cream is truly a black, not a grey like the more common black sesame flavour. It's made with activated charcoal, something that some say has health benefits. This is also why it also goes by the name charcoal ice cream, or sometimes goth ice cream.

A post shared by tanvi swar (@tanviswar) on Jun 17, 2017 at 1:25pm PDT

It gained a bit of a cult following last summer south of the border, but despite the myriad ice cream fads prevalent in our city this is the first time it's made an appearance here.

A post shared by Charmaine (@yocharlemagne) on Jun 17, 2017 at 1:18pm PDT

ihalo Krunch also sells ice cream in other flavours like ube, matcha and vanilla bean. It all comes as soft serve in house-made charcoal waffle cones.

A post shared by Xi (@katexic) on Jun 17, 2017 at 12:43pm PDT

A post shared by Philippe de Montigny (@philippedemo) on Jun 16, 2017 at 7:08pm PDT

A post shared by @leesharen on Jun 17, 2017 at 11:19am PDT

A post shared by Wilson Yeung (@wilsonyys) on Jun 17, 2017 at 1:19pm PDT