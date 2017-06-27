The top 5 lakeside patios in Toronto

Lakeside patios in Toronto are somewhat scarce, making by the water seating a hot commodity in the summer. While there are only a handful to choose from, these patios are often able to accommodate hundreds, meaning your chances of scoring a seat with a view are extremely favourable.

Here are my picks for the top lakeside patios in Toronto.

This Harbourfront spot has all the bells and whistles necessary for a killer patio. It has an amazing view of the lake, a menu with all the pub grub you could ever want and enough room for you and 250 of your friends.

This popular brewery can accommodate 300 people spread out over three patios. Snag a Muskoka chair perched over the water and take in the view. Of course, the bar menu here makes beer its focus, serving its namesake draughts, casks and bottles from the cellar.

With a vibe that's more South Beach than Toronto, this massive waterfront venue promises exactly what its name suggests, shady private cabanas with bottle service, a pool to show off this season's bikinis and a bar stocked with premium spirits.

Next to Sugar Beach, this vast lake-facing terrace attached to the Corus Building is the perfect spot to kick back over drinks. It's most inviting in the sun-drenched afternoon.

Perched next to the water, this casual patio is an idyllic destination for afternoon drinks with friends in the Port Lands. Picnic tables perfectly complement the by-the-water vibe.