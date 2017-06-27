Eat & Drink
patios toronto

The top 5 lakeside patios in Toronto

Lakeside patios in Toronto are somewhat scarce, making by the water seating a hot commodity in the summer. While there are only a handful to choose from, these patios are often able to accommodate hundreds, meaning your chances of scoring a seat with a view are extremely favourable.

Here are my picks for the top lakeside patios in Toronto.

The Slip

This Harbourfront spot has all the bells and whistles necessary for a killer patio. It has an amazing view of the lake, a menu with all the pub grub you could ever want and enough room for you and 250 of your friends.

Amsterdam Brewhouse Toronto

Spend your day catching rays at the Amsterdam Brewhouse. Photo by blogTO.

Amsterdam Brewhouse

This popular brewery can accommodate 300 people spread out over three patios. Snag a Muskoka chair perched over the water and take in the view. Of course, the bar menu here makes beer its focus, serving its namesake draughts, casks and bottles from the cellar.

Cabana Pool Bar Toronto

Views of the Toronto skyline don't get much better than the one at Cabana Pool Bar. Photo by Jesse Milns.

Cabana Pool Bar

With a vibe that's more South Beach than Toronto, this massive waterfront venue promises exactly what its name suggests, shady private cabanas with bottle service, a pool to show off this season's bikinis and a bar stocked with premium spirits.

Against The Grain Toronto

Against The Grain at Corus Quay is a dependable Toronto spot for a meal with a view. Photo by Jesse Milns.

Against The Grain

Next to Sugar Beach, this vast lake-facing terrace attached to the Corus Building is the perfect spot to kick back over drinks. It's most inviting in the sun-drenched afternoon.

The Keating Channel Toronto

Grab a picnic table and order up some drinks on The Keating Channel patio. Photo by Jesse Milns.

The Keating Channel

Perched next to the water, this casual patio is an idyllic destination for afternoon drinks with friends in the Port Lands. Picnic tables perfectly complement the by-the-water vibe.

