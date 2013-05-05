5 places to buy booze in Toronto that aren't the LCBO

With an LCBO strike looming before the Canada Day long weekend, there's never been a better time to remind you that there are a whole whack of places to buy booze that aren't the LCBO (or even the beer store). Sure, you can wait in line to stock up this weekend, but you don't really have to.

Here are my picks for places to buy booze that aren't the LCBO.

Breweries and Bottle Shops

Thanks to an influx of craft breweries, we're blessed with bottle shops all over the city. Many of these independent businesses stay open until 11 p.m. seven days a week, so you can visit places like Burdock, Bellwoods, Bandit, Halo, Hendersons, Shacklands, Left Field and more in a pinch.

Ontario Wine Shops

Between the Wine Rack, The Wine Shop and Magnotta stores, there are plenty of places to get wine fix without hitting up the LCBO. Sure, the variety tends to be meh, but it's certainly not all plonk.

Grocery Stores

Since grocery stores across the province now sell wine, beer and cider, you can get everything you need for your Canada Day festivities all in the same place. Cheers to that.

Local Distilleries

Spirits might be harder to find if the LCBO goes on strike, but luckily Toronto's home to a couple of distilleries, including Yongehurst (currently selling rum, grappa and vodka) and Spirit of York (gin).

Get out of town

Use a potential strike as an excuse to leave the city and visit the picturesque wineries, cideries and breweries that really aren't that far away. If you're looking for a super quick trip, hit up Beamsville for an afternoon away.