Eat & Drink
Amy Grief
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
beer supermarkets toronto

More Toronto supermarkets getting beer and cider

Eat & Drink
Amy Grief
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

More booze is coming to Toronto grocery stores, just in time for the Canada long weekend, announced the government of Ontario today.

Beer and cider will land in 76 more supermarkets across the province by June 30. That'll bring the total number of stores authorized to sell beer and cider to 130, including 70 that can also sell wine. Eventually, 450 supermarkets in Ontario will get to stock their shelves with beer and cider.

As the provincial government writes, these 76 new stores came out on top in the LCBO's competitive bidding process. Beer first started appearing in local grocery stores back in December 2015.

Here are the 12 additional Toronto supermarkets that'll have beer and cider starting at the end of next month. A handful of them are located right downtown.

  • Fortinos, 330 Queens Plate Dr.
  • Loblaws, 650 Dupont St.
  • Loblaws, 396 St. Clair Ave. W.
  • Loblaws , 60 Carlton St. (Maple Leaf Gardens)
  • Longo's, 15 York St. (Maple Leaf Square)
  • Metro, 89 Gould St.
  • Metro, 100 Lynn William St.
  • Metro, 735 College St.
  • Sobeys, 147 Laird Dr.
  • Sobeys, 81 St. Clair Ave. E.
  • Walmart Supercentre, 799 Milner Ave.
  • Walmart Supercentre, 1900 Eglinton Ave. E.

Lead photo by

loosechain

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

The top 30 sandwiches in Toronto by neighbourhood

Farmers' markets in Toronto by day of the week

More Toronto supermarkets getting beer and cider

Toronto cafe will serve coffee in an ice cream cone

The top 27 bars in Toronto by neighbourhood

This Week on DineSafe: Old School, Leslieville Pumps, Saving Grace, Noble Coffee Co.

The 10 biggest tourist trap restaurants in Toronto

The 10 most famous bars in Toronto