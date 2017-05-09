More Toronto supermarkets getting beer and cider

More booze is coming to Toronto grocery stores, just in time for the Canada long weekend, announced the government of Ontario today.

Beer and cider will land in 76 more supermarkets across the province by June 30. That'll bring the total number of stores authorized to sell beer and cider to 130, including 70 that can also sell wine. Eventually, 450 supermarkets in Ontario will get to stock their shelves with beer and cider.

As the provincial government writes, these 76 new stores came out on top in the LCBO's competitive bidding process. Beer first started appearing in local grocery stores back in December 2015.



Here are the 12 additional Toronto supermarkets that'll have beer and cider starting at the end of next month. A handful of them are located right downtown.