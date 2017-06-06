Eat & Drink
LCBO workers could go on strike right before Canada Day

The prospect of an LCBO strike right before a major long weekend is pretty scary, but don't start hoarding your alcohol just yet.

As Global News reports, LCBO staff, represented by Ontario Public Service Employees Union (OPSEU) could go on strike right before Canada Day. 

A no board report was filed on Monday - employees can legally strike 17 days after a no board is filed. In April, LCBO staff voted in favour of a strike mandate. One of the key issues on the table centres on pay equity between part and full-time workers.

However, as Global News explains, this doesn't mean a walk out is imminent. Despite fears of shuttered liquor stores across the province, staff have never gone on strike in the LCBO's 91 year history.

And just in case, at least there's wine and beer at grocery stores across the city.

