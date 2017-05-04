Vodka and gin now being made in the Distillery District

Despite its name, the Distillery District isn't exactly flush with distilleries, even though at one point in time it produced most of the country's whiskey.

Now, the pedestrian-only neighbourhood will get a new distillery when the Spirit of York opens to the public on May 11.

Spirit of York has taken over a 7,200 square foot space at 12 Trinity St. where Lileo used to be. There, it'll make small-batch gin and vodka. Along with selling 750-millilitre bottles of spirits, this incoming distillery will offer tastings and custom bitters in its bitters library.

This isn't the only spot making booze in the Distillery District. If you're looking for beer, you can head to the Mill Street Brew Pub. Or, venture towards the Ontario Spring Water Sake Company, North America's first sake brewery.