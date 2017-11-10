Toronto just shattered a 44-year-old temperature record

Brrrrrrr! Toronto might have exaggerated the impact of a little snow overnight, but the temperature is a whole different story. That frigid blast of air across your face this morning actually smashed a 44-year-old record.

When the temperature dipped to -9.8C this morning, it officially became the coldest November 10 on record in Toronto. The previous cold mark was set at -8.9C in 1973.

I hate the cold/snow so much that I took the crazy Toronto PATH to the office, which takes almost double the time.. but I ain't about this weather AT ALL. pic.twitter.com/7kNbL4GK0x — Winnie Giang 💖 (@winniegiang) November 10, 2017

Back then the windchill peaked at -14C, which also trails behind today's index, which hovered around -19C at its worst. Um, that's really, really cold for early November.

It's hard to believe that it was only a month and a half ago that the city was burning up under a late fall heatwave that smashed records of its own. But, hey, now it feels a whole lot more fair to be thinking of holiday light displays, Christmas markets, and outdoor ice skating!