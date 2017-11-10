Toronto can't believe it actually snowed

We knew the snow was coming. We've known about it for weeks. It's all we've been small-talking about with our neighbours and friends in elevators since news of last night's winter blast dropped.

And yet, the citizens of Toronto were absolutely shocked to see – wait for it – SNOW on the ground outside this morning.

It. FUCKING. SNOWED?!?!?

WTF, TORONTO!!! WE ARE NOT IN THE SNOW BELT. COME THE HELL ON!! pic.twitter.com/iyTS8qsZpS — Sid (@SydB29) November 10, 2017

It is our way.

Woah its snowing in CANADA?! NO WAY wow that's amazing it's like crazy like oh my GOD let me post videos and pictures of the snow everywhere — Noorani (@noor_sahi) November 10, 2017

Approximately 2 to 4 cm of snow was expected to fall in the city this morning, though some areas of the GTA were hit harder than others.

Most of Toronto woke up to temperatures of about -7 degrees Celsius on Friday, according to Environment Canada, with a wind-chill of -16.

Temperatures are expected to climb throughout the day, but as of this morning's commute it was cold and white, which was apparently quite surprising to a surprising number of people.

As is often the case, Toronto's first blast winter weather coincided with a slough of troubles on local roads. CTV News reports that police responded to a total of 63 collisions over a 12-hour period overnight, 45 of them involving property damage and 18 resulting in injuries.

It’s my favourite time of year when we’re all shocked and appalled by snow ❄️ #views #firstsnowfall pic.twitter.com/ztGV3qtTV8 — Liz Bertorelli (@liznlbee) November 10, 2017

It's not at all uncommon for Toronto to see flurries or a thin blanket of snow around this time of November, but it feels particularly jarring this year given how hot the city was for most of autumn.

Last Friday, crisp, sunny bike ride. Today, bundled in winter coat and snow on the ground. Because, #Toronto — Melanie (@ehmeelelwhy) November 10, 2017

Just over one month ago, Toronto Public Health was issuing extreme heat alerts.

Last night, when we got our city's first extreme cold weather alert, a lot of people were rocked by how fast the temperatures had turned.

The extreme cold weather alert has been terminated, but it'll be at least a few hours before it warms up in Toronto. Saturday is predicted to be 1 degrees Celsuis with a mix of sun and cloud.

Yay?