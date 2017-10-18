Toronto's winter forecast calls for tons of snow

Toronto's first long range winter forecast is out, and it looks like it’s going to be a snowy season this year, at least if these sorts of predictions can be trusted.

A new weather forecast from AccuWeather show an above-average rate of snowfall for much of Ontario and Quebec this winter, and Toronto is in the centre of the affected areas.

A low-impact La Niña will create conditions favourable for precipitation in much of Eastern Canada, causing above average snow for the region.

The forecast also notes that there's a good chance that Toronto will be faced with a few huge snow storms, though that's pretty much what we expect each year.

For some, this is terrible news. For others, however, it may be a good thing. The large amount of snowfall will create great conditions for those who love to ski and go snowmobiling. It also might be good for a few snow days from work.

Make sure to bundle up this winter!