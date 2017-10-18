City
Michael Ott
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
winter forecast toronto

Toronto's winter forecast calls for tons of snow

City
Michael Ott
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Toronto's first long range winter forecast is out, and it looks like it’s going to be a snowy season this year, at least if these sorts of predictions can be trusted. 

A new weather forecast from AccuWeather show an above-average rate of snowfall for much of Ontario and Quebec this winter, and Toronto is in the centre of the affected areas.

Southern Ontario and Quebec are going to see a ton of snow this year. Image from AccuWeather. 

A low-impact La Niña will create conditions favourable for precipitation in much of Eastern Canada, causing above average snow for the region.

The forecast also notes that there's a good chance that Toronto will be faced with a few huge snow storms, though that's pretty much what we expect each year. 

For some, this is terrible news. For others, however, it may be a good thing. The large amount of snowfall will create great conditions for those who love to ski and go snowmobiling. It also might be good for a few snow days from work. 

Make sure to bundle up this winter!  

Lead photo by

Howard Yang

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

There are steep consequences for trespassing at this Toronto park

Mega development planned for old Mr. Christie factory in Toronto

People just can't stop driving into the Union Station streetcar tunnel

Toronto's winter forecast calls for tons of snow

There are major TTC subway closures on Line 1 this weekend

House of the week: 1 May Street

The TTC is closing Queen subway station for a while

Fall colours have finally arrived in Toronto