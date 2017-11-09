Toronto issues first extreme cold weather alert of the season

Well, that escalated quickly.

Just over one month after issuing a series of extreme heat alerts, Toronto Public Health has issued an extreme cold weather alert for the city based on information from Environment Canada.

The alert, which activates local community services aimed at keeping vulnerable residents safe, will remain in effect "until further notice."

Extreme cold weather alerts are usually issued in Toronto when temperatures are forecast to reach below -15 degrees Celsius, or when the wind chill is expected to be -20 or colder.

City officials say that today's alert has been issued "in consideration of the sudden temperature change this early in the season," though we are projected to see a frigid wind chill -18 degrees Celsius.

Members of the public are encouraged to seek shelter, dress in layers, stay dry, drink warm fluids, and call or visit vulnerable loved ones.