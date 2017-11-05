Niagara Falls planning unreal holiday lights festival this year

Canada's largest lights festival is celebrating its 35th anniversary in Niagara Falls this year – and organizers say it'll be their "brightest season yet."

More than a million people from around the world come each year to see more than two million lights displayed throughout Niagara Falls during the city's annual Winter Festival of Lights.

"Tour our 8km long illumination route that travels through the beautiful landscapes of the Niagara Parks, Dufferin Islands and surrounding tourist districts," reads the Niagara Falls Tourism website.

"Recent additions include... the Inukshuk in Dufferin Islands, a new 3D Projection Mapping Show on the Oakes Hotel on Fallsview Boulevard, median lighting in Queen Victoria Park and lighting of the Canadian Niagara Power Plant."

Several high-profile events are also slated to coincide with the lights, including an ice wine festival, weekly fireworks, concerts and laser light shows.

The 2017 festival kicks off in just a few weeks on November 18, and will run until January 31 of 2018. Admission is free, but donations are gratefully accepted.