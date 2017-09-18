Sports & Play
Phil Villeneuve
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Toronto Christmast Market

The Toronto Christmas Market is coming back this winter

Sports & Play
Phil Villeneuve
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

The Distillery District will once again deck its halls this year with the giant holiday makeover that is known as the Toronto Christmas Market

Yup, it's already that time of year, and from November 16 to December 23 the neighbourhood will be completely transformed into a pseudo North Pole with food and drink stalls, art vendors, one of the city's biggest Christmas trees, over 350 shows, and of course, appearances from Santa. 

The cobblestone lanes and walkways will also be strewn with lights and plenty of Instagrammable ornaments, judging by last year's market

The winter wonderland will run every day from noon to 9 p.m. (10 p.m on Fridays and Saturdays). Admission is free on weekdays and $6 on weekends, which starts at 5 p.m. on Fridays. Express tickets to avoid lineups and spend even more money are $20.

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Sports & Play

The Toronto Christmas Market is coming back this winter

The top 10 running events in Toronto this fall

The top 10 getaways for fall colours in Ontario

The world's longest hiking trail now runs right through Toronto

Ultra luxe glamping destination opens just east of Toronto

Puppy photoshoot attracts a crowd in Toronto

This elevated boardwalk is just one hour from Toronto

Casa Loma is about to be transformed into a huge haunted house