The Toronto Christmas Market is coming back this winter

The Distillery District will once again deck its halls this year with the giant holiday makeover that is known as the Toronto Christmas Market.

Yup, it's already that time of year, and from November 16 to December 23 the neighbourhood will be completely transformed into a pseudo North Pole with food and drink stalls, art vendors, one of the city's biggest Christmas trees, over 350 shows, and of course, appearances from Santa.

The cobblestone lanes and walkways will also be strewn with lights and plenty of Instagrammable ornaments, judging by last year's market.

The winter wonderland will run every day from noon to 9 p.m. (10 p.m on Fridays and Saturdays). Admission is free on weekdays and $6 on weekends, which starts at 5 p.m. on Fridays. Express tickets to avoid lineups and spend even more money are $20.