City
Lisa Power
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
toronto,skyline,sunrise

Hot weather continues as Toronto breaks 117 year old record

City
Lisa Power
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

The last few days have seen Toronto's most recent heat wave breaking all the records like it was a young Mariah Carey.

Yesterday the temperature reached 31.1 degrees — a feat unseen since 1900 when it was recorded at 30C on the button.

But thankfully the heatwave is starting to wane. Today should reach a high of 28 as things begin to simmer down, then we can expect a comfortable 19 degrees tomorrow and a high of 16 to round out the work week.

Fall had a false start with sweltering weather over the last four days. The heat wave came after a period of relatively crisp temperatures, reaching as high as 31.5 on Monday, breaking 126 year old record set in 1891.

The end of fake fall and beginning of real fall is great news for anyone who was feeling like a wilted flower.

Lead photo by

nnvv__

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Huge crowds show up at the CN Tower to meet Prince Harry

Hot weather could be a buzz kill for fall colours in Toronto

Hot weather continues as Toronto breaks 117 year old record

House of the week: 33 Hartfield Crescent

Toronto is completely obsessed with the giant Mickey Mouse balloon

Deodorant now under surveillance at No Frills in Toronto

Toronto's real estate market is the only thing staying cool right now

It's going to be a scorcher today as Toronto sets heat record