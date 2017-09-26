It's going to be a scorcher today as Toronto sets heat record

Toronto's hot, hazy weather is breaking records (and spirits) this week as an extreme heat alert remains in place throughout the city.

Thermometers rose to a high of 31.5 degrees Celsius yesterday, marking the highest temperature seen on a Sept. 25th in Toronto since 1891 – 126 years ago. At that time, the record high was set at 31.3 degrees Celsius.

This is slightly cooler than what we experienced on Sunday, but still insanely hot for a late September day in Canada's largest city.

"Sweater weather is still on hold across southern Ontario," wrote The Weather Network on Tuesday morning, "as high pressure continues to dominate the region, pulling sultry temperatures and humidity up from the southern U.S."

Environment Canada says that hot and humid conditions will continue today, with daytime temperatures reaching the low thirties and humidex values approaching forty.

Fortunately for those of you looking to bust out your fall wardrobes (and you know, breathe comfortably outside,) a cold front is expected to move across the region on Wednesday. This should bringing cooler, slightly more-seasonal temperatures to Toronto by Thursday.

