Toronto can't believe that Honest Ed's is now gone

It's hard to grapple with a loss of any kind. For Toronto, it's the loss of the much loved Honest Ed's department store that's currently undergoing a slow, painful demise.

Since the demotion began earlier this month, the once mighty complex is being reduced to rubble, starting from the south end, moving inward, and is likely to become unrecognizable within the next few days.

The department store has stood at the corner of Bathurst and Bloor for over 70 years. It closed last year but not before we were treated to one last trip through its hallways.

Over the past few months it experienced a brief second wind when it became an impromptu art gallery and the site of a graffiti campaign, all while residents lamented neighbouring storefronts now closed to make way for a new development.

But it hasn't been easy watching the Mecca of Toronto's coming-of-age as a bustling, modern metropolitan being gradually dismantled as it moves closer to discount shop heaven.

Lead photo by

CJ Burnell

