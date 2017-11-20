Toronto can't believe that Honest Ed's is now gone

It's hard to grapple with a loss of any kind. For Toronto, it's the loss of the much loved Honest Ed's department store that's currently undergoing a slow, painful demise.

So I saw Honest Ed's coming down today. So surreal. pic.twitter.com/8C2hSFtXNA — Paul Hillier Photo (@PaulHillierdesu) November 17, 2017

Since the demotion began earlier this month, the once mighty complex is being reduced to rubble, starting from the south end, moving inward, and is likely to become unrecognizable within the next few days.

The department store has stood at the corner of Bathurst and Bloor for over 70 years. It closed last year but not before we were treated to one last trip through its hallways.

just watched a video of Honest Ed's getting torn down. 110% heartbroken. — steve nash fanclub (@omikhatib) November 19, 2017

Over the past few months it experienced a brief second wind when it became an impromptu art gallery and the site of a graffiti campaign, all while residents lamented neighbouring storefronts now closed to make way for a new development.

Honest Ed's officially demolished but the legend lives on in memory. Thank you for creating a business worthy of representing our community as it's proudest landmark. — DF (@dannyfitz93) November 20, 2017

But it hasn't been easy watching the Mecca of Toronto's coming-of-age as a bustling, modern metropolitan being gradually dismantled as it moves closer to discount shop heaven.

RIP Honest Eds. — CcRr. (@JusssstK) November 20, 2017

There isn't much to be offered by way of consolation, as this is truly a sad sight. At least we have still have each other.