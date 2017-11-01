City
Derek Flack
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
honest eds demolition

Demolition is now underway at Honest Ed's

City
Derek Flack
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Honest Ed's ghostly presence at Bathurst and Bloor streets is soon to come to an end. Demolition efforts have now begun at the sprawling retail complex, which closed at the end of last year.

honest eds demolition

The sign at the corner of Bloor and Markham streets has already been removed for preservation efforts. Photo by Derek Flack.

It had been relatively quiet at the site after signs from the Markham St. facade were stripped earlier this year, but activity has heated up in the last week as hoarding has gone up along Bloor St. sealing off the old retail windows.

honest eds demolition

Demolition has begun at the rear of the building. Photo by Derek Flack.

The real action, however, is in the back. Amidst a parade of dump trucks and work vehicles, the rear wall of the store is starting to come down in earnest. Right now, there are two sizeable holes cut out on the second and third floors, but you can bet they'll make quick progress here.

honest eds demolition

The shelled out interior of Honest Ed's. Photo by Derek Flack.

Meanwhile, the interior has been stripped entirely bare. Honest Ed's always had a ramshackle feel about it, but now that the veneer has been stripped back, it's easy to see how cobbled together the whole place was.

honest eds demolition

Aluminum panels are being installed around the old ground-level window displays. Photo by Derek Flack.

As far as a timeline goes, a construction worker on site said that he expected the front portion of the building to come down in "about a month's time." For now, the lower portion of the building will be encased in metal as they clear it from the inside out. 

honest eds demolition

These Drake-inspired signs ring a more ominous tone now that demolition is underway. Photo by Derek Flack.

There are many signs still come down on three sides of the building, though there's no word that they'll be preserved. The three remaining mega-signs are said to be damaged beyond repair, though the one that's already been stripped with find new life on Victoria St.

When it comes to the rest of the building, the Drake-inspired posters that cover its exterior say it best: if you're reading this, it's too late.

Lead photo by

Derek Flack

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Toronto is getting an epic 100 foot Christmas tree this year

Multiple subway closures in effect on the TTC this weekend

Demolition is now underway at Honest Ed's

House of the week: 110 Donwoods Drive

Popular bistro Le Select says huge tax increase could force it to close

Toronto starts to transform King St. for pilot project

Breathtaking photos of fall colours in and around Toronto

Huge number of TTC routes are overcrowded