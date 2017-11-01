Demolition is now underway at Honest Ed's

Honest Ed's ghostly presence at Bathurst and Bloor streets is soon to come to an end. Demolition efforts have now begun at the sprawling retail complex, which closed at the end of last year.

It had been relatively quiet at the site after signs from the Markham St. facade were stripped earlier this year, but activity has heated up in the last week as hoarding has gone up along Bloor St. sealing off the old retail windows.

The real action, however, is in the back. Amidst a parade of dump trucks and work vehicles, the rear wall of the store is starting to come down in earnest. Right now, there are two sizeable holes cut out on the second and third floors, but you can bet they'll make quick progress here.

Meanwhile, the interior has been stripped entirely bare. Honest Ed's always had a ramshackle feel about it, but now that the veneer has been stripped back, it's easy to see how cobbled together the whole place was.

As far as a timeline goes, a construction worker on site said that he expected the front portion of the building to come down in "about a month's time." For now, the lower portion of the building will be encased in metal as they clear it from the inside out.

There are many signs still come down on three sides of the building, though there's no word that they'll be preserved. The three remaining mega-signs are said to be damaged beyond repair, though the one that's already been stripped with find new life on Victoria St.

When it comes to the rest of the building, the Drake-inspired posters that cover its exterior say it best: if you're reading this, it's too late.