City
Derek Flack
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
mirvish village

Mirvish Village has been completely shelled out

City
Derek Flack
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy

In a dynamic city like Toronto, you're about as likely to see a crane in the sky as you are an abandoned building. That's why the site of Mirvish Village these days is so startling. The city is now home to set of modern ruins, complete with boarded up buildings and graffiti galore.

mirvish village toronto

The neighbourhood already looked pretty eerie at the beginning of the year after its former tenants had vacated the various shops along Bathurst, Bloor, and Markham streets, but summer has taken it to a new level as the surrounding vegetation slowly overtakes the old buildings.

mirvish village torontoAdding to the ghostly feel of present day Mirvish Village is the sight of Honest Ed's stripped of its signs. They've only done the Markham side so far, but the building is becoming progressively unrecognizable as its hallmark signage is removed and placed in giant dumpsters out back.

mirvish village torontoOther little things make a walk along Markham St. an intriguing experience these days. Given all the abandoned buildings, it's remarkably quiet here, such that you can easily hear the numerous squirrels who've made the place home in the wake of a human presence.

mirvish village torontoDon't expect to be completely alone when you go exploring here, though. Security guards are now a fixture on the site so as to discourage urbex types from getting too brave. They're not particularly intrusive if you're just snapping a few photos though.

mirvish village torontoThese are the last days of Mirvish Village as we once knew it. It won't be too long before Honest Ed's, the anchor of the old neighbourhood, comes down altogether and the first signs of redevelopment rear their head.

mirvish village torontoFor now, the area truly seems like a ghost town where one day all the people just decided to leave. This is especially the case when you pass by without any cars parked on the street. In the midst of the bustling city, this is a little pocket of calm. 

mirvish village torontoIt's worth a visit while this eerie state of purgatory lasts. Don't wait too long, though. You can almost smell the change coming in the air.

mirvish village toronto

Lead photo by

Derek Flack

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Mirvish Village has been completely shelled out

Condo of the week: 251 Queens Quay West

Toronto's coolest event venue has been shut down

New skyscraper will completely transform Church Wellesley Village

There's major road closures in Toronto this weekend

Signal problems lead to commuter chaos on the TTC

The secret meaning behind TTC route numbers

Rental of the week: 172 Bartlett Avenue