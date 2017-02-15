This is what Toronto's ghost neighbourhood looks like

Once a bustling hub of activity, this small neighbourhood in the heart of Toronto is now a ghost town as a developer prepares to build a new rental housing complex that will completely change its character. It's rare to see an entire area abandoned like Mirvish Village is right now, but there's something eerie and fascinating about how empty it is.

It won't be like this for long. Beyond the final farewell party planned for Honest Ed's, a steady stream of architects, planners, and construction workers will be on site in the coming weeks and months. But on a quiet weekday morning, it feels like a deserted movie set.

Here's what the ghost of Mirvish Village looks like right now.