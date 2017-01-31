City
honest eds party

Goodbye party at Honest Ed's is going to be epic

Toronto is still pretty bummed about Honest Ed's closing for good, but when news came of a massive farewell party it felt like there was a bit of a silver lining.

Now the lineup and details of the four-day goodbye weekend have been released and the once huge discount store is being transformed into a multi-room fun palace of free and ticketed events.

From February 23-26 you can check out an immersive art maze along with a brew from the Collective Arts Brewery, a free Town Hall for All: Community Hub featuring theatre, comedy, discussions and ice cream, a food, flea and farmers market, and the Bargain Bash official, mini-music festival, goodbye dance party on Feb. 25.

Prices for the Bargain Bash farewell party on the Saturday night will set you back $24.69.

Lee Chen

