City
Derek Flack
Posted 7 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
honest eds sign removed

Remaining signs being removed from Honest Ed's

City
Derek Flack
Posted 7 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy

What remains of the Honest Ed's Toronto once knew is about to disappear completely as crews begin to remove all the exterior signage from the shell of the old discount retailer

One of the iconic main signs was already pulled down back in May, but it'll be restored and ultimately installed at the Ed Mirvish Theatre on Victoria Street, near Yonge and Dundas. Most of the other signs will meet a less auspicious fate.

honest eds sign

Honest Ed's sign removal on Markham Street. Photo by Derek Flack.

The other three main signs are reportedly damaged beyond repair and will not be preserved. As for the smaller signs, there's no word yet on how many can or will be saved, though Westbank has indicated that some elements from the store will be featured in the new development

Today crews were at work on Markham Street. When I passed by, they had already removed a sign that reads "Honest Ed's All Wet, But He Never Soaks You!" and had moved on its neighbour, which declares "Honest Ed's Fulla Baloney But His Prices Are Teeney Weenies!"

According to a worker at the site, the plan is to continue to remove signs over the course of the week. This includes the remaining big signs facing Bloor and Bathurst streets, which will be taken down at nighttime when traffic levels are lower. 

While it's already in pretty rough shape, if you're looking to get a last look at the Honest Ed's of yore, now's the time to do it.

Lead photo by

Derek Flack

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Remaining signs being removed from Honest Ed's

Toronto might finally be getting a major casino

That time when Toronto was kind of filthy

The top 5 weekend getaways three hours from Toronto

10 things Toronto did on the August long weekend in the 1980s

What's open and closed on Simcoe Day 2017 in Toronto

That time when Toronto was eerily empty

Sold! Lawrence Park mansion sells for $1 million under asking