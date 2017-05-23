City
Derek Flack
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
honest eds sign

Iconic Honest Ed's sign was just removed

A little piece of Toronto died today as work crews began the process of dismantling and removing the Honest Ed's signs. First to go was the one facing west on Markham Street.

honest eds sign removalAny mourning is sure to be tempered by knowledge that this particular light bulb-strewn icon will be reinstalled on Victoria Street later this summer, but the area around Bathurst and Bloor will never be the same once each of the signs comes down.

honest eds sign removalThis is yet another moment in the extended funeral procession for the old discount retailer, which closed its doors for good on December 31, 2016. 

honest eds sign removalPerhaps fittingly, this morning's extraction was a slow process. Starting around 11 a.m., it took over an hour just to get the first section down. Crews are exercising great caution given the upcoming restoration, which will be carried out by the Pattison Sign Group

honest eds sign removalEventually, the enormous 30 by 60 foot sign will be loaded onto a flatbed trailer and brought to Orillia, where Pattison has a facility. 

honest eds sign removalA small group of onlookers, including David Mirvish, witnessed today's theatrics. He spoke a bit about the history of the store, though it was the neighbourhood types who betrayed more obvious emotion about the events unfolding before them.

honest eds sign removalIf you're hoping to get a look at one of Honest Ed's signs while it's still located at Bathurst and Bloor, you'd better not wait too long. 

honest eds sign removal

