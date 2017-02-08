Honest Ed's sign to be moved near Yonge and Dundas

Part of the Honest Ed's sign will be saved! In a wholly surprising but entirely welcome move, David Mirvish has arranged with the developer of the Honest Ed's site to preserve a significant chunk of the sign and install it at the Ed Mirvish Theatre.

“I’m delighted to announce that we have found a way to move the 30-foot-tall by 60-foot-wide Honest Ed’s sign from the corner of Markham and Bloor streets to the Ed Mirvish Theatre in the Yonge/Dundas neighbourhood,” says Mirvish in a press release.

The whole sign can't be saved, but this portion will be dismantled and moved to a warehouse where it will be refurbished before being attached to a metal structure at the theatre.

"It is fitting that a sign from the original store that made it possible for my father to become involved in theatre will now grace the venue that is named for him," Mirvish explains.

While the theatre has a Yonge St. entrance, the sign will be installed facing Victoria St. where Mirvish says there has always been signage.

Beyond just saving the sign, what's so nice about this is that the site of its future re-installation makes so much sense. David Mirvish had taken some heat for the perception that he hadn't done enough to preserve Honest Ed's legacy, but this will likely put such talk to rest.

Well done, Toronto.