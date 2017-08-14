City
Phil Villeneuve
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
honest eds toronto

Someone wants to know why Drake didn't save Honest Ed's

City
Phil Villeneuve
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Could Drake have saved Honest Ed's? One Torontonian thinks so and launched a t-shirt line to share his message.

Don Giroux, who's the co-creator of new t-shirt line Apologies.ltd, has a t-shirt that's been turning heads around Bloor and Bathurst thanks to some clever posters.

Giroux's posters cover the old Honest Ed's building. Photo by Martin Reis.

The posters that read, "Why Didn't Drake Save Honest Ed's," are Plastered around the now-sign-less Honest Ed's building.

The posters are meant to ask an honest question, and also sell shirts. "The idea came from my an unexpected deep sadness that I felt walking past Honest Ed's every day and seeing it empty," says Giroux.

"I didn't think I'd ever be feeling so depressed about the loss of a store, but I kept finding myself waking up in the middle of the night and experiencing these feelings that I was not ready to feel. I realized that Honest Ed's was more than a store... it was a work of art..."

Giroux's used his sad-Drake playlist to console him, but the music also sparked a question in his mind: why didn't Drake save Honest Ed's?

Ask @champagnepapi why didn't he save Honest Ed's? The people deserve to know. #drake #honesteds 📸: @thicknina_

A post shared by Apologies Ltd (@apologiesltd) on

"The question haunts me," he says. "And now it's too late. I think Drake could have raised enough of a fuss to save Honest Ed's. I understand that the property is very valuable but we could have worked something out."

The whole thing is tongue-in-cheek, but also comes as a heartfelt response to the pending demolition of Toronto's palace of kitsch. 

Giroux, who is a freelance filmmaker and designer by day, created the posters and t-shirt to make people laugh, and maybe help those who might feel the same way about the beloved building. 

Lead photo by

Martin Reis

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

An unsanctioned overdose prevention site opened in Toronto this weekend

Someone wants to know why Drake didn't save Honest Ed's

Toronto home prices expected to drop in coming months

Toronto protests violent white supremacist rally in Virginia

The top 5 weekend getaways four hours from Toronto

Toronto postcards from the 1970s

The top 10 shared office space options in Toronto

One of Toronto's oldest bookstores is calling it quits