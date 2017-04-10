Arts
Amy Grief
Posted 4 hours ago
honest eds

Someone is using Honest Ed's as a temporary art gallery

Honest Ed's closed at the end of 2016 and it quickly got covered in graffiti. However, the latest street art to grace the building's facade seems to making passersby stop and stare for all the right reasons.

Ani Castillo's Imaginary Friend exhibition features highly relatable and sometimes uplifting illustrations that seem to infuse a bit of much-needed positivity to the corner of Bathurst and Bloor.

Castillo's work has previously been featured in Metro and she currently has an exhibition up at Full of Beans cafe.

While some aren't happy to see any street art on the Honest Ed's building, it looks like this project serves to animates the vacant and now-darkened space as it awaits demolition.

