Honest Ed's is now covered in graffiti

After its big farewell bash a few weeks back, Honest Ed's has been sitting empty at the corner of Bathurst and Bloor. Eventually, development company Westbank will demolish it, but in the meantime, people have tagged the former discount store.

Honest Ed's now sports graffiti and, as Global News reports, not everyone is happy about it.

"Unfortunately because it’s being set for demolition, no one really seems to care at this point," bookstore owner Doug Miller told Global News.

Now it's up to Westbank to clean up the building's facade. And according to Global, Westbank now has security guards and cameras in place to help deter others from vandalizing Honest Ed's.