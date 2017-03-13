City
Staff
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
honest eds toronto

Honest Ed's is now covered in graffiti

City
Staff
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

After its big farewell bash a few weeks back, Honest Ed's has been sitting empty at the corner of Bathurst and Bloor. Eventually, development company Westbank will demolish it, but in the meantime, people have tagged the former discount store.

Honest Ed's now sports graffiti and, as Global News reports, not everyone is happy about it.

"Unfortunately because it’s being set for demolition, no one really seems to care at this point," bookstore owner Doug Miller told Global News.

Now it's up to Westbank to clean up the building's facade. And according to Global, Westbank now has security guards and cameras in place to help deter others from vandalizing Honest Ed's. 

Lead photo by

Dominic Bugatto

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

These are the top paying jobs in Toronto right now

Honest Ed's is now covered in graffiti

More Toronto hotels are about to be turned into condos

Major winter storm expected to dump 25cm of snow on Toronto

Huge turnout for Women's Day march in Toronto

This is the most bizarre new house in Toronto

Toronto's rental market is in crisis mode

Sold! Bloordale house jumps $725K in 10 months