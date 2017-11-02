8 notable Toronto businesses that closed in October

Toronto businesses that closed in October encompassed both longtime fixtures in the city (that will hopefully live on as different incarnations of themselves) and slightly less established places that will still be missed.

Here are the most notable Toronto businesses that closed in October.

Despite promises of property tax relief for small businesses along Yonge St., the longstanding Yonge St. hair salon packed up shop in early October.

Having opened a little over two years ago in brunch-heavy Leslieville, this Queen East cafe closed with no warning or explanation.

Another Leslieville spot – a shop specializing in cold-pressed juices –also shuttered last month (along with its second location in the Financial District's PATH), after nine years in business.

This beloved hidden hangout in the Annex has lived many lives, and it lives on again where Crown and Tiger once was on College St. in Little Italy, but the funky back-alley space it once occupied deserves its own proper RIP.

The one highlight of the depressing subterranean Shops at Aura at Yonge & Gerrard closed at the end of October. But there's still hope for fans of this popular mom-and-pop fast-food stall's made-from-scratch Japanese curry – it's currently looking for a new location.

After 18 years in the Entertainment District, this chain restaurant at John & Richmond shut its doors so as not to compete with its sibling location at Yonge & Dundas.

A classic place to drink and dine on Toronto Island, the Rectory boasted a lovely lakeside patio. Its owners decided not to renew their lease and had their final day of service on October 15. The business was put up for sale, so there's still a good chance it will be reincarnated in some form next year.

This Miami-inspired, queer-friendly bar and vegan brunch joint in Bloorcourt opened in 2013 and closed on Halloween. The space has since been sold to an unknown buyer.