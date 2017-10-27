Eat & Drink
kaiju toronto

The only good thing about Toronto's worst mall is now closing

The Shops at Aura have taken quite a blow this week.

The mall, known for its general unpleasantness and lack of many good stores (not to mention its location in the basement of a condo building) just lost one of its best tenants.

Kaiju, a fairly beloved Japanese fast-food stall, announced they are closing at the end of the month. The stop was known for its made-from-scratch Japanese curry blend and Kaiju poutine dish.

Lovers of the spot do, however, have reason for optimism. The Instagram post in which the closure was announced also states the owners will be looking for a new location.

If you’ve ever been to the Shops at Aura, you can probably imagine that the subterranean atmosphere may have served as inspiration for Kaiju to find somewhere new.

Lead photo by

Jesse Milns

