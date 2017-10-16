Eat & Drink
The Green Room

The Green Room is shutting down and moving locations

The Green Room and its beloved back alley entrance near Brunswick and Bloor will be no more as of Oct. 29th, so it's time to find somewhere else to do Halloween, students.

According to an email from a representative for the bar, the building that housed The Green Room at 296 Brunswick Street has been sold.

And yet, like it has before, the storied Annex hangout will come back to life – just not in its current location.

The Green Room is set to re-open (again) in Little Italy on Nov. 1st at 414 College Street with the exact same menu, prices, decor and telephone number as before.

You'll be able to find the new (new) Green Room in the building previously occupied by Crown and Tiger, which announced its own closure earlier this month.

Jesse Milns

