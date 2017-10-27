Eat & Drink
Michael Ott
milestones toronto

Milestones is closing at John and Richmond

After 18 years in service, the Milestones in the Entertainment District is closing its doors.

The popular chain, nestled between the large, four-floor Michaels and Marshalls at Richmond and John will be officially closing on Sunday, October 29.

General Manager of the location, Samantha Duggan, said the location was competing with its own sister restaurant at Yonge and Dundas, so instead of splitting guest lists, the company has decided to downsize.

Dinner service is in effect (from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.) prior to the closing. 

Now we wait to see which restaurant chain will try its hand at the prime location. 

