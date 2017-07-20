City
Toronto Islands in rough shape as opening date approaches

City
Phil Villeneuve
Posted 6 hours ago
For much of the summer, the city's been cut off from the Toronto Islands. While folks can indeed visit parts of this urban oasis via the Ward's Island ferry, the Toronto Island Park is still off limits.

Are things really that bad? Photographer Aidan Ferreira ventured to the parts of the Islands most affected by the flooding earlier this month to discover a deserted, overgrown paradise

A field on Centre Island. Photo by Aidan Ferreira.

On Centre Island, which is supposed to open by early August, there are ponds and mud pits where once green landscape existed. 

Submerged bleachers on Centre Island. Photo by Aidan Ferreira.

Remember the infamous carp pond that was once a baseball field? Water levels have gone down, so the massive fish are no longer there, but it's basically a wetland.

Spot the heron at the back of this shot. Photo by Aidan Ferreira.

What was once a baseball field near Gibraltar Point is now home to small aquatic life and larger birds. 

Frisbee golf hole on Centre Island. Photo by Aidan Ferreira.

By the looks of things, frisbee golf will most likely not be happening this summer as parts of Centre Island remain underwater.

A bridge to nowhere. Photo by Aidan Ferreira.

The bridge to the small Snake Island now leads nowhere. 

Centreville and its various kids' rides remain closed. Photo by Aidan Ferreira.

This is the ramp and dock for Centreville Theme Park's swan ride. Centreville hasn't been able to open this summer. It's reportedly lost millions of dollars and had to sell its historic carousel.

The northern edge of Hanlan's is blocked off and lined with fallen trees and branches. Photo by Aidan Ferreira.

Though there is some beach left at Hanlan's Point, it won't open this summer. There's a gate up deterring people from entering the area and many trees that lined the edge of beach have fallen down.

One of the remaining duck families. Photo by Aidan Ferreira.

The photographer notes there are usually dozens of families of ducks floating around the island, but that this year, many of the nests and eggs were submerged. He's noticed fewer flocks swimming around. 

The Gibralter Point Lighthouse. Photo by Aidan Ferreira.

Gibraltar Point will remain closed for the rest of the summer. Good luck getting there without wearing waist-high rubber boots. 

The Island Cafe is still open for business. Photo by Aidan Ferreira.

While the Toronto Islands are still drying out, the Ward's Island ferry runs every day. Businesses, such as The Island Cafe and the Rectory Cafe, are still open and ready to welcome visitors. 

Lead photo by

Aidan Ferreira

