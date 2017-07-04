What's open right now on the Toronto Islands

The Toronto Island Park has been closed due to flooding for a couple of months now, leaving many beach lovers stranded until at least July 31.

While some brave folks are venturing to the Islands to visit thanks to water taxis, the popular understanding is that the Islands are completely closed to the public until further notice. This is false.

The Ward's Island ferry is still operating every day, and while it's mainly for staff and locals, if you're taking the ferry to visit a specific business, you're more than welcome to float on over.

While some are struggling thanks to a dip in traffic, here are the businesses that remain open on the Islands:

Camp Wavelength, an annual camping music festival set for August 18, stands in solidarity with those on the Islands. A rep from the festival confirmed they will be throwing the festival on the Islands no matter what.

It seems all is not lost for those still looking for a quick Island escape. As long as you explicitly state you're heading over to eat, paddle, or take a walking tour, the Islands are still ready to be enjoyed.