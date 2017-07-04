City
Phil Villeneuve
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
toronto island open

What's open right now on the Toronto Islands

City
Phil Villeneuve
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy

The Toronto Island Park has been closed due to flooding for a couple of months now, leaving many beach lovers stranded until at least July 31.

While some brave folks are venturing to the Islands to visit thanks to water taxis, the popular understanding is that the Islands are completely closed to the public until further notice. This is false.

The Ward's Island ferry is still operating every day, and while it's mainly for staff and locals, if you're taking the ferry to visit a specific business, you're more than welcome to float on over. 

While some are struggling thanks to a dip in traffic, here are the businesses that remain open on the Islands:

Camp Wavelength, an annual camping music festival set for August 18, stands in solidarity with those on the Islands. A rep from the festival confirmed they will be throwing the festival on the Islands no matter what. 

It seems all is not lost for those still looking for a quick Island escape. As long as you explicitly state you're heading over to eat, paddle, or take a walking tour, the Islands are still ready to be enjoyed. 

Lead photo by

Toronto Island SUP

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

What's open right now on the Toronto Islands

Toronto company wants to build tiny homes in backyards

10 notable Toronto businesses that closed in June

Controversy ensues after calls for Ryerson to change its name

19 explosive photos of Canada Day fireworks in Toronto

The world's biggest rubber duck drew huge crowds in Toronto

10 things you just don't do on the TTC

What's open and closed Canada Day Monday 2017 in Toronto