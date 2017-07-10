Parts of the Toronto Islands will stay closed all summer

Parts of the Toronto Islands will remain off limits for the rest of the summer, the city of Toronto announced today.

The city says it's working to reopen parts of the Toronto Island Park by its target date of July 31, however, some popular places - such as Hanlan's Beach, Gibraltar Point, Olympic Island and some of Centre Island, like the grandstand - will stay closed for the remainder of the season.

Water levels aren't receding as quickly as hoped. "The water level is still about 30 centimetres above the pre-flood conditions of early April and it is not expected to significantly subside until well into the summer," says a city news release.

Plenty of events have already found alternative locations since Island permits were cancelled until at least July 31.

Some businesses on the Islands are still open, including the Rectory and the Island Cafe. While ferry service is suspended for the general public, you can hitch a ride over if you say you're going to visit a specific business.