toronto island carousel

Centre Island is losing its historic carousel

The 110-year-old carousel at Centre Island's Centreville Theme Park will soon stop turning in Toronto.

That's because according to the Toronto Star, the family-owned Centreville sold its original Dentzel Company carousel for $3 million. The ride, which has been spinning in Toronto since the 1960s, will find a new home in Carmel, Indiana.

As the Star reports, Centreville has lost $6 million this season as it sits shuttered on the flooded Toronto Islands. Since the park isn't making money this season, it needed to sell of one of its most valuable assets in order to find another revenue stream.

The carousel will remain at Centreville until November.  

