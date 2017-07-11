City
Amy Grief
Posted 5 hours ago
duck toronto

Giant rubber duck brought in big bucks for Toronto

Folks in Toronto will always remember Canada Day 2017 as the time the world's biggest rubber duck floated into the harbour.

Hundreds of thousands of people flocked to the Harbourfront to snap selfies with the controversial, giant bath toy that really had nothing to do with Canada or its sesquicentennial - but it was definitely a crowd pleaser.

Today, Metro News reports that according to credit and debit card payment processor Moneris, transactions at participating businesses in the Harbourfront area were up 17 percent over the Canada Day long weekend, compared to last year.

Across downtown Toronto, transactions were up 13 percent year over year. There are, of course, many variables that could contribute to such a rise in sales in the Harbourfront area, but the numbers further underscore that the rubber duck was a hit.

