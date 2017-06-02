Everyone's upset that giant rubber duck coming to Toronto is fake

A giant rubber duck will float its way into the Toronto harbour this Canada Day during the Redpath Waterfront Festival.

But since the provincial government put a $120,000 grant towards bringing the duck to Toronto, this six-storey bath toy is starting to ruffle some feathers.

A post shared by World's Largest Rubber Duck (@bigduckus) on Mar 9, 2017 at 12:21pm PST

Giant rubber ducks started appearing in cities around the world thanks to Florentijn Hofman's original sculptures. But of course, as we previously reported, the one getting a multi-city Ontario tour is a copy of Hofman's work.

"This is not Hofman’s rubber duck sculpture. This is the largest rubber duck in the world, created in the US," a rep from the Redpath Festival confirmed via email in March.

Many are pretty miffed the province is spending so much money on a facsimile that doesn't appear to have anything to do with Canadian heritage. Here's how people are reacting to the ducking mess.