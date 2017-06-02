Everyone's upset that giant rubber duck coming to Toronto is fake
A giant rubber duck will float its way into the Toronto harbour this Canada Day during the Redpath Waterfront Festival.
But since the provincial government put a $120,000 grant towards bringing the duck to Toronto, this six-storey bath toy is starting to ruffle some feathers.
Giant rubber ducks started appearing in cities around the world thanks to Florentijn Hofman's original sculptures. But of course, as we previously reported, the one getting a multi-city Ontario tour is a copy of Hofman's work.
"This is not Hofman’s rubber duck sculpture. This is the largest rubber duck in the world, created in the US," a rep from the Redpath Festival confirmed via email in March.
Many are pretty miffed the province is spending so much money on a facsimile that doesn't appear to have anything to do with Canadian heritage. Here's how people are reacting to the ducking mess.
