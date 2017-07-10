10 notable Toronto businesses that closed in June

Toronto businesses that closed in June had a whole range of life spans, from a brand new spot that had only been open for a couple of months to some beloved, well-established joints that faithful patrons will no doubt mourn and continue to long for.

Here are the most notable Toronto businesses that closed in June.

After five years in business at College just west of Dovercourt, this not-your-typical steakhouse from chef Rob Rossi served its final cut of dry-aged beef at the end of the month.

Hidden away in a former uniform factory on Golden Ave. between the Junction Triangle and Roncesvalles Village, this lovely cafe that did all of its own baking and cooking closed up shop at the start of the month.

This Scottish pub in Leslieville shuttered at the beginning of June and will soon be transformed into a Mexican resto called Chula, with two tiki bars – one on the back patio and the other on the rooftop.

A cheap and cheerful spot for all kinds of noodles (along with other Asian dishes), this joint where Dundas St. W. meets Roncesvalles had its share of fans. It closed on June 10.

What started out as a gourmet pierogi pop-up vendor at events like the Toronto Underground Market expanded to open this first brick-and-mortar flagship on Dundas West by Dovercourt in 2015. Sadly, it shut down operations earlier this month and the space has been sold to new owners.

Just a couple of months after opening, this social-media-popular cereal cafe in North York closed abruptly and mysteriously, with a very vague explanation posted on its website.

Open since 1972, this small, train-themed bar on the mezzanine level of the Royal York Hotel seemed frozen in time, serving up martinis and other classic cocktails to loyal patrons. Its long-time lone bartender/conductor, Alina Budzinski, retired in June and the bar closed with it.

Baldwin Village's five-alarm fire in early June started at Ryu's and spread to the adjoining restaurants on either side of it, leaving damages of approximately $2 million. All three are closed indefinitely, but here's hoping they'll be able to bounce back.