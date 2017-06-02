Bestellen is closing its doors for good

After spending five years on College Street, Bestellen will close its doors for good.

The not-your-typical steakhouse from chef Rob Rossi will shutter at the end of this month, so you better make your way over to visit before June 30 if you want to eat their dry-aged meat one last time.

Rossi made his big announcement on Instagram, writing "it is with both some sadness and excitement that we announce, after five years at Bestellen, this month will be our last." He also hinted at new projects in the works.

In the meantime, there's still ample time to say goodbye to his first restaurant.