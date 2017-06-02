Eat & Drink
Amy Grief
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
bestellen toronto

Bestellen is closing its doors for good

After spending five years on College Street, Bestellen will close its doors for good.

The not-your-typical steakhouse from chef Rob Rossi will shutter at the end of this month, so you better make your way over to visit before June 30 if you want to eat their dry-aged meat one last time.

Time to say goodbye...... It is with both some sadness and excitement that we announce, after five years at Bestellen, this month will be our last. Words alone cannot express our gratitude for your continued support and memories throughout the years at 972 College Street, a home to many of us. It has been an honour and a privilege to work with such a dedicated team - past and present, being part of this great College West community as well as the dynamic and evolving food scene in this spectacular City of ours. To our beloved friends, families and guests alike, we invite you to join us over the next 30 days as we celebrate Bestellen until its closure on June 30, 2017. We look forward to sharing this experience with you. Thank you and stay tuned for my upcoming projects in Toronto!! ❤️Chef Rob Rossi #bestellencountdown

A post shared by Rob Rossi (@chefrobrossi) on

Rossi made his big announcement on Instagram, writing "it is with both some sadness and excitement that we announce, after five years at Bestellen, this month will be our last." He also hinted at new projects in the works.

In the meantime, there's still ample time to say goodbye to his first restaurant.

