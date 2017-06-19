One of Toronto's most famous hotel bars is closing

Did you know Toronto has a secret locomotive-themed bar tucked away on the mezzanine level at the Royal York Hotel?

Well it does, and if you want to check it out, you better catch a train over before it pulls out of the station for good.

The cozy York Station bar has been serving up classic cocktails since 1972. However, the 24-seat space will close for good after June 30. Bartender Alina Budzinski has acted as York Station's conductor since 1977 and she's set to retire this month too.

"While currently under design review, the space York Station will become part of the expanded and renovated meeting rooms on the Main Mezzanine, which is part of the hotel's large-scale refurbishment scheduled for 2018/2019," reads press release from the Fairmount Royal York Hotel.

The Royal York's lobby Library Bar will be sticking around.