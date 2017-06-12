Eat & Drink
Amy Grief
Posted an hour ago

baldwin street toronto

Baldwin Village restaurants devastated following huge fire

On Friday afternoon, black smoke billowed over Baldwin Street as a fire engulfed a well-known restaurant. The five alarm blaze brought more than 25 fire trucks to scene.

According to CP24, the fire at 33 Baldwin St., which houses Ryus Noodle Bar, was under control by about 4 p.m., however, it left approximatey $2 million worth of damage.

toronto fire

Over the weekend, blue fencing went up around Ryus, as well as its neighbours Kon-nichi-wa, Platito and the relatively new Charidise. Diners and staff must have evacuated quickly because there were plates of food on Kon-nichi-wa's patio until today.

Kon-nichi-wa's website reveals the Japanese restaurant's closed until further notice.

Platito, the popular Filipino spot, is also out of commission for the time being. "Due to the fire that occurred nearby, with a heavy heart, we are sad to announce that we will be closed for an indefinite time," reads a post on Platito's Instagram account.

A sign posted on Charise's door said the restaurant would be closed over the weekend, but would re-open later this week.

