Popular Baldwin St. restaurant consumed by fire

Toronto fire crews are battling a large blaze that broke out at restaurant on Baldwin Street at around 1:30 p.m. this afternoon.

Baldwin Street is currently blocked off at McCaul as emergency personnel fight what's now been upgraded to a five alarm fire at Ryus Noodle Bar, the popular ramen joint at 33 Baldwin St. At least 30 trucks are on scene.

No injuries have been reported thus far but black smoke continues to rise over the strip of restaurants that's usually busy and packed with with patio dwellers during warm afternoons.