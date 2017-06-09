City
Amy Grief
Posted 27 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
toronto fire

Popular Baldwin St. restaurant consumed by fire

City
Amy Grief
Posted 27 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy

Toronto fire crews are battling a large blaze that broke out at restaurant on Baldwin Street at around 1:30 p.m. this afternoon.

Baldwin Street is currently blocked off at McCaul as emergency personnel fight what's now been upgraded to a five alarm fire at Ryus Noodle Bar, the popular ramen joint at 33 Baldwin St. At least 30 trucks are on scene.

No injuries have been reported thus far but black smoke continues to rise over the strip of restaurants that's usually busy and packed with with patio dwellers during warm afternoons. 

Lead photo by

Amy Grief

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

There are lots of road closures across Toronto this weekend

Popular Baldwin St. restaurant consumed by fire

Hidden waterfall is a natural wonder one hour from Toronto

U of T ranked the top university in Canada

Condo of the week: 189 Queen Street East

Part of Line 2 will be closed in Toronto this weekend

Toronto hosting four day fireworks festival for Canada Day

Toronto Zoo could open soon after tentative deal reached