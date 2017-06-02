City
Christina Cheung
Posted 2 hours ago
dangerous dans

10 notable Toronto businesses that closed in May

Toronto businesses that closed in May consisted of quite a few long-time institutions in the city that held a special place in many a Torontonian's heart, and shall be greatly missed now that they're gone.

Here are the most notable Toronto businesses that closed in May.

Bent

In April, Susur Lee announced that the Dundas West restaurant he'd opened with his sons Levi and Kai Bent-Lee was closing at the end of May.

The Comfort Zone

An after-hours institution at College & Spadina for over 20 years, the CoZo closed last month with one final blowout. It plans to reopen (with a liquor license) on King West this month, but will it be the same?

Dangerous Dan’s

One of the city's most famous burger joints, this diner at Queen and Broadview drew lineups for one last taste of its massive, artery-clogging burgers during its final days of service.

Hard Rock Cafe

The Brunswick House became a Rexall, and Toronto's Hard Rock Cafe is destined to become a Shopper's Drug Mart by the end of the year. Which venue will turn into a drugstore/pharmacy next?

Kobo Nobu

This Japanese-French fusion cookhouse on Broadview just north of the Danforth went through some drastic menu changes and finally petered out.

Lee Garden

Many were shocked and saddened to learn that this beloved Chinatown staple had closed abruptly, leaving a note on its door to inform customers (many who had been regulars for over three decades) of the news.

Original Penguin

Its first official store in Canada, this shop on West Queen West sold the brand's classic basics for both men and women.

The Passenger

Due to major building renovations happening down the street, its sister operation, The Beet, has taken over this space. But fans of The Passenger will be happy to hear that some of its menu items can still be found at dinner service.

Rione XI

Italian food inspired by the historic Jewish quarter in Rome was the specialty of this short-lived restaurant that lasted a little over a year on St. Clair Ave. W.

Tilde

This colourful taqueria on the Danforth has been acquired by a new restaurant group. It remains to be seen how much will change now that it's under new ownership.

