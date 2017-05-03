Popular Chinatown restaurant Lee Garden closes its doors

A Chinatown institution shut down suddenly and already Toronto's mourning this loss.

Lee Garden, which had been on Spadina since 1978, announced its closure with a sign on its door that reads, "We are sad to announce that we are permanently closed."

"We are truly thankful and fortunate to all our wonderful customer[s] who have supported us over the past-years. We greatly appreciate all the years you have allow[ed] us to serve you. Thank you all and we will miss you."

Toronto will miss you, too.