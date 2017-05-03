Eat & Drink
Amy Grief
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
lee garden toronto

Popular Chinatown restaurant Lee Garden closes its doors

Eat & Drink
Amy Grief
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

A Chinatown institution shut down suddenly and already Toronto's mourning this loss.

Lee Garden, which had been on Spadina since 1978, announced its closure with a sign on its door that reads, "We are sad to announce that we are permanently closed."

lee garden toronto

"We are truly thankful and fortunate to all our wonderful customer[s] who have supported us over the past-years. We greatly appreciate all the years you have allow[ed] us to serve you. Thank you all and we will miss you."

Toronto will miss you, too.

Lead photo by

Lee Garden

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

Outdoor farmers' markets open in Toronto this week

Popular Chinatown restaurant Lee Garden closes its doors

LCBO recalls popular gin brand because alcohol content too high

The top 35 sports bars in Toronto by neighbourhood

Cinco de Mayo events in Toronto for 2017

13 restaurants for Mother's Day Brunch in Toronto

This might be the strangest thing ever seen on the TTC

There's a huge butter tart festival near Toronto next month